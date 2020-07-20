Kairi Sane's WWE Contract Reportedly Expires on Monday

✖

Former NXT Women's Champion, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and Mae Young Classic Winner Kairi Sane will reportedly make her final appearances on WWE television this week, as PWInsider is reporting her WWE contract expires on Monday. Reports of Sane leaving WWE to go back to Japan to be with her husband have been popping up for weeks, even though she recently returned to television to get involved with the storyline between Asuka, Sasha Banks and Bayley. Mike Johnson reports that Sane will wrap up her run by taking part in Monday's taping — which includes the next two episodes of Raw.

"Sane is finishing up her run on good terms, having made the choice to return to live in Japan full-time as she was married earlier this year," Johnson wrote, adding that Sane will remain apart of WWE's "extended family." Ironically, Sane teased facing Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship on an episode of Raw Talk just last week.

Japanese outlet Tokyo Sport confirmed Sane's plans to move back to her home country last week.

"Since she married a Japanese man on February 22, there is also a media report that 'it is very important to move back to Japan,'" the story read (translated from Japanese). "She also told his neighbors that she wanted to return to Japan, and she was whispered to return to Japan early this year. However, it is unlikely that they will completely leave WWE and participate in other groups in Japan. Most of the argument is that the base will be moved to Japan and that it will continue to maintain friendly relations with WWE."

Despite a screwy finish on Sunday night involving Bayley putting on a referee's shirt and counting a pin, Asuka is still considered the Raw Women's Champion as of now. Sasha Banks and Bayley ran off with the title before Asuka and Sane could catch them.

