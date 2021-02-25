Karrion Kross Wants Finn Balor in an NXT Championship Match at WrestleMania 37

✖

NXT Champion Finn Balor recently appeared on After The Bell and proposed the idea of defending his title against Karrion Kross during WrestleMania 37 weekend, whether it be at a TakeOver event or at Mania itself. "The Prince" said at the time, "For me personally, if I could defend the title one night on TakeOver and the next night on WrestleMania, that would be the dream scenario for me. I really feel [for] Karrion Kross, I empathize with his situation having to relinquish the title. I really feel he deserves a title shot, whether it's at TakeOver or WrestleMania or soon or later. He definitely deserves a title shot. [I'll] bang that one out at TakeOver and get Finn Balor vs. Edge the night after, that would be the dream scenario."

Kross, who had his lone title reign end after just four days due to a shoulder injury last year, was asked about that hypothetical match while speaking with FOX Sports' Ryan Satin this week.

"100 percent. Yes, I would," Kross said. "I don't know where that began — whether it was online or if it was Finn's suggestion through another interview -- but people have been creating these pictures where they post the both of us with the WrestleMania background for weeks now. I hope the company is listening to that because there seems to be an interest and a demand for that.

"I hope fans get what they're looking for because I'd be more than happy to step up on 'The Grandest Stage of Them All' and do that," he added.

Kross returned from his injury in December and has since feuded with Damian Priest and Santos Escobar, though he has repeatedly teased chasing the NXT title again. Balor wound up winning the vacated championship and has gone on to defend it in violent encounters with Kyle O'Reilly and Pete Dunne.

"Absolutely," Kross said when asked if Balor has been a worthy champion. "Yes, he has. He's gone through virtually every single major name in NXT. He's had killer matches. And that's what this company is all about. When someone is not able to carry the ball for one reason or another, we've got the best guys in the world ready to step up, and he did that. If the situation were reversed, I would have done it as well, and I'm looking forward to eventually stepping into the ring to compete with him."

