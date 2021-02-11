WWE's Keith Lee and Mia Yim Announce Their Engagement

✖

WWE Superstars Keith Lee and Mia Yim announced on Thursday that they are officially engaged. Yim broke the news on Twitter by posting a photo of herself with Lee while showing off an engagement ring, writing, "I said yes. Mr & Mrs. Lee." The pair had publicly been a couple for several years leading up to this week's announcement.

Both stars signed with the WWE in 2018. Yim previously wrestled in TNA/Impact Wrestling as Jade, while Lee built up a following on the independent scene in promotions like Evolve and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. Lee reached his pinnacle in NXT last summer, becoming the first man to hold the NXT and NXT North American Championships by defeating Adam Cole at The Great American Bash. He arrived as a member of the Monday Night Raw roster the night after SummerSlam.

Around the same time Yim, now going by Reckoning, arrived on the main roster as a member of Retribution.

"That first month was all over the place," Lee said in an interview with ComicBook back in November. "I think that making it through that was enough for me to get an understanding of where I was and how I needed to approach things going forward. I think that the first three weeks really kind of forced that acclimation, and if I had failed within those first three weeks, I was going to struggle going forward. But I think I've done quite fine."

Lee kicked off 2021 by challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. Following a victory over Riddle on this week's Raw, Lee now finds himself in a triple threat with "The Original Bro" and Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Congratulations to the happy couple!