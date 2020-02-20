Kevin Nash Says He Would’ve Ended The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak if He Stayed in WWE

WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were guests on this week’s edition of After The Bell, and together the pair reflected on their legendary careers with Corey Graves. At one point Graves asked Nash what would’ve changed if he had never left the WWF for WCW in 1996. Nash’s answer revealed what might have been an interesting domino effect in the World Wrestling Federation, as he said he wouldn’t have dropped the WWF Championship in November 1995 without getting a serious win in return, such as beating The Undertaker at WrestleMania XII.

“Well if I would have stayed, I wouldn’t have dropped the belt to Bret to give to Shawn [Michaels, who won the title from Hart at WrestleMania XII in a 60-minute Iron Man match], unless I was guaranteed a win at Mania against Taker,” Nash said. “I wouldn’t have done it. No, I would have had three losses in a row. I would have needed a big win right there. So then there goes the streak.

“I’m just saying, butterfly effect. Mark wasn’t a mark,” he added. “For me to do business, that could have been a possibility…I definitely wouldn’t have coughed it up without something. There’s a lot of things that could’ve changed.”

Nash’s departure from WWF and subsequent arrival in WCW eventually led to the formation of the New World Order, a faction that ushered in WCW’s most lucrative era before everything came crashing down. When all was said and done Nash held the WCW World Heavyweight Championship five times and was back in WWE in 2002.

WWE announced back in December that the NWO — consisting of Nash, Hall, Hulk Hogan and Sean Waltman — would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a faction.

“You’ve got four guys that were basically going at Vince as a shoot, pushing hard to actually try to take over,” Hogan said in the announcement story. “Not put him out of business but basically take his spot and be the No. 1 company. All of a sudden, you’re inducting four guys in the Hall of Fame that 20 years ago were trying to stab you in the back. It’s like Vince says: In the WWE, never say never.”

