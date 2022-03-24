WWE’s Kofi Kingston Calls Big E Injury ‘Scariest Night of My Career’

WWE’s Big E suffered a scary injury on SmackDown recently after coming down on his neck after a suplex, and it was later revealed he had suffered a broken neck. Family, friends, co-workers, and fans were all concerned for the beloved Superstar after he was stretchered from the ring, though thankfully things weren’t as bad as initially thought. Big E broke his C1 and C6 vertebrae, and doctors said if he had broken his neck a millimeter in either directionit could have been deadly. You can understand why Kofi Kingston, who was wrestling alongside Big E during that match, calls that night the scariest night of his career in an interview with Hot 97.

“It was easily the scariest night of my career,” Kofi said. “Obviously, the injury didn’t happen to me, but I was on the inside of the ring. I see E go for that spear that he does, and he missed it, and he was on the outside there and then him and Ridge, go for that overhead suplex and I see them go up and they looked a little like wonky. But I never saw the impact. So I didn’t really – I didn’t know, you know, I went over there and I was like, ‘Okay, everything looks fine,’ he’s down and everything and then the match goes on. After everything went down, just the ref was like yeah, I don’t know if he’s okay. I was like, what’s going on all sudden, the paramedics and everything start coming out.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It was just really really scary because it’s a reminder of how quickly things can take a turn for the worst,” he continued. “Every move that we execute, there’s always an element of danger to it and luckily, for the most part, we come out unscathed, but in those moments — literally looking at my brother in the face as the paramedics are putting the neck braces and everything on there, putting him on the stretcher, you know, it was very scary,” Kingston said.

“Myself, Woods, and a bunch of the boys went to the hospital right after and we’re just waiting. With COVID protocols, they don’t really let a whole lot of people inside the emergency room,” Woods said. “So we’re literally outside, it’s raining, we’re outside the emergency room, and we’re just waiting for word. It’s so strange to say, ‘Luckily, he only broke [his C1 and C6 vertebrae]’ Do you know what I’m saying? He put out a tweet that put everything into perspective yesterday where he said he went in to meet the doctor and the doctor said if he had broken his neck a millimeter in one direction, he would have had a stroke. If he broke his neck in a millimeter the other direction, he would have died. The fact that he was so strong and he had so much muscle back there really really saved them and you know again like it could have been way worse. He’s just been in great spirits the whole time, so many people have gone to visit him, and just send him so many positive messages, which he really really appreciates for sure.”

Kingston says Big E is in good spirits and appreciates all the support from everyone. “Yeah, we really lucked out because like I said, it could have been a lot worse, and we’d be having a different conversation right now. But, yeah, it’s just rest and recovery, and we’re all just kind of taking it one day at a time. We’re obviously in contact with him every day and he’s in really good spirits. He does appreciate all the support these guys from everybody,” Kingston said.

H/T Fightful