WCW Legend Konnan Reportedly Hospitalized

Pro wrestling legend Konnan (real name Charles Ashenoff) has been hospitalized with a kidney issue, according to a new report from Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer. Meltzer said on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, "I don't know all the details, but I know he's hospitalized and it's a kidney issue." He then mentioned Konnan had a kidney transplant in 2007 and described the current case as "pretty serious." Konnan himself has not commented on the situation as of this time, so stay tuned for further updates as they become available.

Konnan is best known here in the United States for his five-year run in WCW, being involved in such groups as the New World Order, the NWO Wolfpac, the No Limit Soldiers, the Filthy Animals and the Dungeon of Doom. He later made the jump to TNA Wrestling, initially working for the company from 2003-07 on top of his numerous runs in Mexico.

On top of hosting the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan currently works with Lucha Libre AAA, Major League Wrestling and Impact. He recently made a cameo appearance on AEW Dynamite, appearing in the vignettes for The Inner Circle's trip to Las Vegas. He also recently criticized AEW's booking, which prompted a response from AEW president Tony Khan.

"I think Konnan has called my booking into question, which I find very amusing," Khan said while on the Wrestling Fetish podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "If I recall, the biggest money angle you [Konnan/AAA] had that entire year, I booked," said Khan. "I put that entire Lucha Brothers / Young Bucks program together, and set the whole outline to you, which I still have on my phone. That was your biggest TV show in 2019. So, if I don't know what I'm doing, you don't either."

"That being said, I do like Konnan and I would have never said anything like that if he hadn't said anything about me," he added. "I like working with AAA and Konnan. I've also heard Konnan and Disco Inferno say stuff about me on their podcast, but our working relationship has always been good."