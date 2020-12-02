WWE's Latest Talent Signings Include Former Impact Wrestling Stars Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz

✖

WWE officially announced its latest batch of Performance Center trainees, which includes a few names independent wrestling fans will recognized. Included in the latest list were former Impact Wrestling stars Dezmond Everheart Aiken (Dezmond Xavier) and Zachary Green (Zachary Wentz), along with Alex Brandenbury (Alex Zayne, GCW and Ring of Honor), Sojiru "Ikemen" Higuchi (All-Japan Pro Wrestling) and Russ Taylor (wXw in Germany). The class also includes former WNBA player Anriel Howard.

Noticeably absent from the class is Trey Miguel, the third member of The Rascalz trio alongside Xavier and Wentz. All three recently departed from Impact Wrestling, and while Xavier and Wentz worked mostly as a tag team Miguel was being pushed into world championship matches. It's unknown at the time why he was not signed.

The latest class of recruits to report to the WWE Performance Center include independent wrestling standouts @DezmondXavier, @zachary_wentz and @AlexZayne. 👀 @WWEPC https://t.co/iGzqKroV0R — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2020

This story is developing...