WWE Legend Released from Hospital

A WWE legend and Hall of Famer is finally back home and recovering, as Superstar Billy Graham took to Facebook to post an update on his health and recovery. Graham was hospitalized at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix last Sunday, and in another Facebook post, his wife said he had an irregular heartbeat and fluid in his lungs. Graham is now back home, though he is very weak. The legend said that he can typically lift hundreds of pounds, but now he can barely lift a spoon to his mouth. In his post, he also said that this was a “very serious heart episode”, and noted that his heart issues have nothing to do with past steroid use. The post is titled Steroid Damaged Heart, and you can read it in its entirety below (via PWMania).

“Steroid Damaged Heart : Hello fans, I know many of you good folks out there have been following the information that my good and faithful friend, Mike has been posting on my FB. This information was given to him directly from my wife Valerie, that she had received directly from the two Mayo Clinic Hospital doctors that had been treating me for my heart condition. I appreciate all of your get well wishes, thoughts and prayers. I have been very weak since coming home from the hospital yesterday. My arms that could lift hundreds of pounds, can now barely lift a spoon of soup to his mouth. However, I shall overcome. Just like this photo of a mountain goat, living his life on the edge comfortably, I have done the same. Anyone know the name of the type of this mountain goat in this beautiful photo?

Videos by ComicBook.com

In closing for now, I would like to say that I know there has been much talk that my past heavy and prolonged steroid use has caused my current heart damage. It is only natural to think this. BUT…………..two years ago when I was first diagnosed with this Congestive Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation by the Mayo Clinic doctors, they told me that my past use of steroids had nothing to do with my heart problems. Then, while I was just in for this very serious heart episode, I asked the two doctors treating me the same question. They said, ” Absolutely Not ” as what I have, millions of other people in the U.S. have as well. Peace, to one and all…Superstar Billy Graham”

Our thoughts are with Graham and his family at this difficult time, and we wish him a speedy recovery.