WWE Legend Makes Surprise Return, Reveals Fate of NXT Women's Tag Team Championships

It wasn't long ago that Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade were celebrating their win after becoming WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, but things have spiraled quite a bit since then. The very next week Perez was attacked at the start of NXT, and it was later revealed that it was Jade who attacked her, attempting to take her out of the running so she could face Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship. Jade would throw her Title in the trash, and tonight Perez would get some legendary help in the form of Alundra Blayze to reveal the fate of the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

Later we got a backstage segment with Perez, who was holding her Title and was livid at Jade's actions. She couldn't believe she would throw that Title in the trash after working so hard to attain it, and that's when Perez was joined by Blayze. Blayze revealed that there would be a Tag Team Elimination Tournament next week and that the winner would be crowned the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

She didn't reveal who would end up being in the tournament, but we got an idea when Kayden Carter and Katana Collins were featured in a backstage segment along with Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. It didn't take long for a fight to break out, and then it was revealed that Toxic Attraction and Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz will also be competing.

Blayze, aka Madusa, knows a thing or two about a Title being in the trash, as the star famously threw the WWF Women's Championship in the trash when she made the shocking jump from WWF to WCW. Having her here with Perez after Jade threw her Title in the trash is a fun full circle moment, and hopefully, this isn't the only time we see her.

Perez made her return to WWE TV after Jade attacked her with the Title during her match against Mandy Rose at the Great American Bash. She was already injured thanks to Jade's meddling earlier in the evening, but the next attack took her out of the mix for a week. In that time Jade cemented her heel status and she continues to be a thorn in the side of Perez, Zoey Stark, and more. We'll have to wait and see if she has some part to play in the tournament, perhaps causing some chaos and costing someone the match.

