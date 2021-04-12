WWE's Lince Dorado Reveals Amazing Power Rangers Dragonzord Gear

✖

WrestleMania is a place for the superstars we all know and love to shine on the grandest stage of them all, and it's also a great place to debut some slick new gear. That's exactly what WWE's Lince Dorado used the special occasion that is WrestleMania 37 for, as over the past few weeks he had been teasing some Power Rangers-inspired gear, and he finally revealed that gear in all of its glory today. Dorado shared the image of his new gear, and in line with the teases, it was indeed based on the Green Ranger's Zord, the might Dragonzord, and you can check it out below.

The gear looks awesome and features a black mask with red lenses and a fin on top. The jacket features a recreation of the Dragonzord's chest piece, including the red lights that surround the central gold orb. The pants feature the silver, black, and green color scheme of the Zord, including symbols on the kneepads, and silver boots as well.

The best part though just might be the tail, which you can see in the shot below. Granted, you can't drill through buildings with it as the real Zord can, but Dorado is pretty deadly all on his own, so he doesn't even need it.

This isn't the first time Dorado has had Power Rangers-themed gear, as his last one was based on the Mighty Morphin Megazord, and that one was amazing as well. So, if we continue on the Zord thread, will we get a Tigerzord next? We can only hope.

"I Realized It's Not Just The Costumes And Powers That Give Me Strength. It's Who And What I Am Inside That Empowers Me." Stay #luchalit #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/MdmY1ESiDZ — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) April 11, 2021

