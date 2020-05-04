Lio Rush Teases Retiring From Wrestling After WWE Release

✖

Lio Rush was the one of the 30+ active wrestlers to get released by WWE back on April 15. And even though Rush was one of the youngest of the group at 25 years-old, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is already considering hanging up his boots. Rush took to Twitter on Monday to write, "I legitimately might not ever wrestle again," before teasing a (supposedly) upcoming shoot interview.

Rush, real name Lionel Green, made his wrestling debut in 2014 and climbed up the independent ranks with stints in Ring of Honor and CZW. He signed with WWE in mid-2017 and was briefly apart of the NXT and 205 Live rosters before settling into his role as Bobby Lashley's hype man/tag partner. Following Lashley's loss to "The Demon" Finn Balor at WrestleMania 35, Rush was pulled from television. Reports of him having backstage heat kept popping up, though he'd explain in interviews that it came from misunderstandings about how he felt he should be treated backstage.

I legitimately might not ever wrestle again. — Lio 🥀 Ever After 5/11/20 (@itsLioRush) May 4, 2020

"It's not about race and it has never been, but public perception is important to me and when we have fans that travel all over the globe and watch us get off of buses and into hotels, the look of a black kid carrying waters and bags for other wrestlers is just not a good look, especially when I'm trying to portray myself as a superstar as well," he said in a May 2019 interview.

In September 2019 he returned to WWE television, this time as a babyface for the NXT brand. Less than a month after his return Rush defeated Drew Gulak for the Cruiserweight Championship, and held it for just 63 days before dropping it to Angel Garza. Prior to his release, Rush's last match came in late February on 205 Live.

Outside of wrestling Rush has a passion for music, and his first rap album Ever After is scheduled to drop on May 11.

Here's a full list of every wrestler who has been released since April 15:

Rusev

Drake Maverick

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

EC3

Curt Hawkins

Heath Slater

Eric Young

Lio Rush

Aiden English

Sarah Logan

Erick Rowan

Primo

Epico

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No Way Jose

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

MJ Jenkins

Dan Matha

Alyssa Marino

Taynara Conti

Nick Comoroto

Cezar Bononi

Tino Sabbatelli

Kassius Ohno (Reportedly)

Mohamed Fahim

Marcos Gomes

Faisal Kurdi

Hussain Aldagal

Yifeng (Rocky)

Cain Velasquez

Curtis Axel

