WWE Bringing Back Live Events With 25-City Tour

✖

Many have been curious as to when WWE would start holding live events again as more vaccines are administered and safety protocols are lightened throughout the country. Now we have our answer, as WWE has just announced a 25-city tour will start on July 16th, and it will kick off in Texas with three shows. It all begins with an episode of Friday Night SmackDown in the Toyota Center in Houston, followed by that weekend's Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday, July 18th, which will take place at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. The third show will take place the next day on July 19th with the recording of Monday Night Raw at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

As for the rest of the 25 city tour, we don't have dates or locations yet, but they will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for the events in Houston, Fort Worth, and Dallas will go live this Wednesday (May 26th) at 11 AM EST, and you can find the rundown below.

Friday, July 16: SmackDown – Toyota Center in Houston

Sunday, July 18: Money In The Bank – Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

Monday, July 19: Raw – American Airlines Center in Dallas

WWE welcomed fans back to a pay-per-view for the first time in over a year at WrestleMania 37, but there were capacity limits and safety precautions in place for the two-night event. WWE also returned to the ThunderDome right after WrestleMania, though rumors had suggested that Money In The Bank and SummerSlam would also include live crowds. Now we know that is definitely the case for Money In The Bank, and odds are SummerSlam will be the same.

To kick off WrestleMania 37, Vince McMahon and the WWE roster came out to the entrance ramp as McMahon welcomed the crowd and detailed just how they've been missed.

“Throughout this past year our WWE Superstars performed tirelessly for all of you. Week after week, month after month but we all knew there was something missing, something very important, THE most important, and that would be all of you, our fans, the WWE Universe," McMahon said. "And as we emerge from this dreadful pandemic on behalf of our entire WWE family, we would simply like to say thank you and welcome you to, WRESTLEMANIA!”

Are you excited for the return of live WWE events? Let us know in the comments and you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattguilarCB!