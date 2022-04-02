WWE’s Mandy Rose Retains NXT Women’s Championship at Stand And Deliver

It was time for the NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way at Stand & Deliver, which was between current Champion Mandy Rose and challengers Cora Jade, Io Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray. The challengers were out first, and then Rose entered in a rather grand way on top of a platform that Wade Barrett used to use, and then it was time for the match to start. No one jumped in immediately but then the three challengers went after Rose. That continued for a minute but then Ray went after Jade and Shirai followed suit. They kept up the teamwork until Rose pulled Jade out and slapped her, and then Ray and Shirai hit them after a dive.

Ray hit a big chop on Jade while Shirai went for Rose, but Rose turned the tables as did Jade. Ray delivers some big offense to Jade and Shirai knocked Rose down, and then Ray and Shirai shook hands and then went at each other in the ring. Ray almost had Shirai’s shoulders down and then Shirai returned the favor, and they traded more counters afterward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shirai sent Ray face-first into the ropes but Ray dodged Shirai’s next move and Rose then pulled Shirai out of the ring, with Shirai hitting the floor hard. Rose then went after Ray but Jade was back in and delivered a flurry of punches to Rose. Rose countered and slammed her down and then hit a Spinebuster but Ray pulled Rose off only to get thrown into Shirai outside. Rose then kicked Jade several times in the corner and pushed her neck against the ropes. Jade tried to come back but Rose picked her up for a while and slammed her down for a pin, but Jade kicked out.

Rose knocked Ray off the side and then threw Shirai out to focus on Jade, but Jade pulled the ropes down to send her outside. Ray then hit a massive move that knocked Jade down to the floor outside, and then Shirai went up top and landed on Rose. Shirai and Ray were back in the ring and Shirai went up top and hit a Missle Dropkick on Ray but Rose pulled her off the pin attempt and went for it herself. Ray kicked out though and then locked in a submission but Jade and Shirai were in and Shirai locked in a submission on Jade at the same time. Jade then kicked Shirai off her and she landed on Ray, breaking the hold on Rose.

Rose then got up on her feet and Jade sent her reeling and hit a dropkick on Rose’s legs and then followed with another kick to the head. Jade then tried to work out her leg a bit and then came down with a stomp on Rose’s back. Jade then hit a huge move on Ray, slamming her down on the ring apron and sending her to the floor, drawing out big chants from the crowd. Shirai then hit a big kick to Jade’s back and hit a Missle Dropkick to Rose, and then she hit double knees on Rose in the corner. Shirai then hit a suplex into a pin but Rose kicked out.

Shirai kept hitting Rose as they made their way up top and then she brought Rose down to the mat and into a cover, but Jade jumped from the top rope to break it up at the very last second. Jade then hit a Running Knee and then she flipped over and brought Rose down hard and into a cover, but Ray broke it up. Ray then went up top but Shirai pushed her off to the ground. Shirai then went up top and hit a Moonsault on Jade, but then Rose came out of nowhere with a big kick, and she covered Shirai to retain her title.

