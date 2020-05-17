Mark Henry Threatens Legal Action Against Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush

✖

Mark Henry and Lio Rush have been in a war of words recently, and based on Henry's recent comments it sounds like lawyers are about to get involved. The issues between the two trace back to mid-2019, when Rush was pulled from WWE television for reportedly having heat backstage. Henry went on Busted Open Radio at the time and criticized Rush for his behavior, saying "I pulled him aside the last time I saw him and told him, 'I'm hearing stuff in the locker room, what's wrong?' He said nothing's wrong, but it was a blatant lie to my face. I let him know that if he has a question, right now is the time to do that."

In a more-recent episode, Henry was asked if there had been any follow-up between he and Rush, considering the latter was released back in mid-April along with 30+ other wrestlers. Rush saw the comments and called out Henry in a series of scathing tweets.

"Keep my name in your mouth, if you please. You literally have nothing better to do then to continue to talk s— on a situation that happened over a year ago about a 25 year old who just lost his damn job," Rush wrote. "Sorry guys, but I've been holding my breathe for way too long. People like this need to get called out. It's sickening, it's disappointing and extremely discouraging. I love my fans and I pray that one day in the future the state of this kind of matter progresses. And this is why African American talent on the biggest platform will continue to not have equal opportunity because people like you constantly tear your own people down. A damn shame honestly."

Rush tried and failed to call into Busted Open to address the WWE Hall of Famer directly. Henry then went on TMZ Sports on Sunday to discuss the situation. He accused Rush of trying to stir up controversy to help promote the release of his rap album, but took great offense when he brought race into the conversation.

"But now, he said something slanderous, and you can't question my blackness. Nobody can pull my black card, no. Not allowed, nobody. If you go down to the Performance Center in NXT, probably 25, I think, people of color in the facility. Probably about 80-plus percent, I helped get them there. I mean, it's completely the opposite."

He then mentioned how he's spoken with his legal team about a possible lawsuit.

"My lawyer went to Harvard. I don't know what kinda lawyers he's dealing with, but I got those Ivy League people around me, and they're pissed! He needs to apologize," Henry said.

Rush responded to Henry via Twitter.

Couldn’t i just do the same for publicly de framing my name on national radio? @TheMarkHenry come on man, your going out sad. You deserve to be remembered for the greatest heel turn ever, not for threatening to sue a 25 yr old in the middle of a pandemic. — 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 17, 2020

That god damn auto correct. Silly me. Listen MARK.... you went on your “Worldwide” podcast with your 1.3 million followers and called me a liar DEFAMING my name. It’s clear that your chasing clout hear. You told on yourself in that TMZ video. This is sad. Real sad. BIG SAD. https://t.co/1GIQmtybfV — 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 17, 2020

