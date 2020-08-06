Former WWE Star Marty Jannetty Adds More Details on Murder Claim in New Interview

Former WWE wrestler Marty Jannetty made headlines on Wednesday when he took to Facebook and claimed that he had killed a man as a 13-year-old back in 1973. A portion of his since-deleted post read, "I never told no one this, even my brother Geno..cause Geno would've killed him, and I didn't want my brother gone,,hell he'd only recently came home from Viet Name..I was 13, working at Victory lanes bowling alley buying weed from a f— that worked there..and he put his hands on me..he dragged me around to the back of the building..you already know what he was gonna try to do.

"That was the very first time I made a man disappear..they never found him..they should looked in the Chattahoochie River," the post continued. Later that day the Columbus Police Department in Georgia confirmed with TMZ that they were launching an investigation as a result of Jannetty's claims.

"We are going to look into this," a department spokesperson told the outlet. "The first step will be seeing if we have any missing persons or unidentified remains cases that match the limited information in the post."

On Wednesday night the former Intercontinental Champion spoke with the YouTube Channel Boston Wrestling MWF, in which he provided more details on the alleged killing. You can see the full interview below:

Jannetty recalled that when he was 13 he attempted to buy weed from a man at a bowling alley in Columbus, Georgia, and that the dealer attempted to rape him. The situation eventually led to him allegedly getting fondled in the backseat of the man's car. Jannetty said he tried to get out, the man got angry, pulled him out of the car and attempted pulled Jannetty's pants down before Jannetty struck him in the head with a brick.

Jannetty emphasized that he didn't feel the man should die, and that he didn't intend to kill the man as he hit him with the brick. He claimed in the original post that he disposed of the body in the Chattahoochee River, and mentioned that again during the interview.

Jannetty had three stints with the World Wrestling Federation, most notably as one half of The Rockers with Shawn Michaels from 1988-92 and again from 1992-94. Despite his last run with WWE ending in 2009, Jannetty would continue to work on the independent scene all the way up until June 2018.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.