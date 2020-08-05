Police Launch an Investigation Following Marty Jannetty's Murder Claims on Facebook

Former WWE Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion Marty Jannetty took to Facebook this week with a bizarre post in which he claimed to have made a man "disappear" back in 1973, before ranting about a woman he claimed to recently have a falling out with. He deleted the post, but by Wednesday morning he was trending on Twitter as fans pointed out that he had just casually claimed to committing a murder. A portion of the post read, "I never told no one this, even my brother Geno..cause Geno would've killed him, and I didn't want my brother gone,,hell he'd only recently came home from Viet Name..I was 13, working at Victory lanes bowling alley buying weed from a f— that worked there..and he put his hands on me..he dragged me around to the back of the building..you already know what he was gonna try to do.

"That was the very first time I made a man disappear..they never found him..they should looked in the Chattahoochie River," the post continued. TMZ reported on Wednesday afternoon that the Columbus Police Department in Georgia had launched an investigation as a result of the post.

"We are going to look into this," a department spokesperson said. "The first step will be seeing if we have any missing persons or unidentified remains cases that match the limited information in the post."

Someone reached out and asked if Jannetty was okay in the post's comment, and the retired wrestler responded by bringing up the supposed killing again.

"Yes, that was a billion years ago. Plus, I have the satisfaction of knowing that B— a— n— never got to do another kid like that," Jannetty wrote.

Jannetty had three stints with the World Wrestling Federation, most notably as one half of The Rockers with Shawn Michaels from 1988-92 and again from 1992-94. The former Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion has made headlines in recent years for other controversial Facebook posts, though none to this degree.

Despite his last run with WWE ending in 2009, Jannetty would continue to work on the independent scene all the way up until June 2018.

