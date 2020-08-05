Former WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty Claims to Have Killed a Man in Disturbing Post

Marty Jannetty started trending on Twitter on Wednesday after the former WWE Superstar took to Facebook and posted a disturbing message, one in which he claimed to have made a man "disappear" back in 1973. The post has since been deleted, though screenshots have continued to circulate online. Jannetty wrote, "I never told no one this, even my brother Geno..cause Geno would've killed him, and I didn't want my brother gone,,hell he'd only recently came home from Viet Name..I was 13, working at Victory lanes bowling alley buying weed from a f— that worked there..and he put his hands on me..he dragged me around to the back of the building..you already know what he was gonna try to do.

"That was the very first time I made a man disappear..they never found him..they should looked in the Chattahoochie River," the post continued, before Jannetty turned his attention to a woman named "Winnie" that he claimed to have a falling out with

Marty Jannetty woke up today and decided to casually confess to a murder. pic.twitter.com/l8yGSq17oO — Mikey (@BLPMikey) August 5, 2020

A commenter asked if Jannetty was okay, and he responded by bringing up the supposed killing again.

"Yes, that was a billion years ago. Plus, I have the satisfaction of knowing that B— a— n— never got to do another kid like that," Jannetty wrote.

Jannetty debuted in the wrestling business in 1984 and had a number of stints with the World Wrestling Federation, most notably as one half of The Rockers with Shawn Michaels from 1988-92 and from 1992-94. The former Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion has made headlines in recent years for other controversial Facebook posts.

Fans were shocked by the sudden supposed revelation.

shawn michaels tryna respond to an email from the dark side of the ring crew when they ask him if they can interview him regarding marty jannetty confessing to a murder lmao pic.twitter.com/y26fCwdA3w — aj (@heyheyimAJ) August 5, 2020

Everyone reading Marty Jannetty’s Facebook post: pic.twitter.com/xb7hrpCNFX — Arron Fornasetti (@arronfornasetti) August 5, 2020

10:00 AM: "Hey, I wonder why Marty Jannetty is trending?" 10:01 AM: "Oh." pic.twitter.com/y67Od1XcpB — 🔮 Christopher 🔮 (@LeChristopherAG) August 5, 2020

Marty Jannetty really not just admitted to a hate crime but implied that it wasnt the last time what the actual shit — Bugshax (@ShakExcellence) August 5, 2020

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.