Endeavor President Mark Shapiro Describes Strategy to Grow WWE After UFC Merger

Endeavor's plans to merge the WWE and UFC into one multi-billion-dollar are currently in motion following Monday's announcement of a sale. But outside of who will hold what executive position within the new company, it's unclear what this will mean for the pro wrestling promotion going forward. Endeavor President Mark Shapiro dropped a few hints during a new interview with Sports Business Journal, explaining that the company will use the same strategy that helped grow the UFC after they bought the MMA promotion back in 2016.

"We're going to run the UFC playbook," Shapiro said. "The opportunity to put Vince McMahon's creative head with Dana and Ari is going to create a significant amount of value for shareholders."

That'll include growing WWE's sponsorship, licensing, hospitality and ticket businesses along with pushing stars to be involved in more movies, non-scripted shows and commercials.

"That's how it has successfully played out for the UFC over the last six years. Remember when we bought it for $4.1 billion? People thought that price was crazy. Now, it is valued at $12.1 billion. I mean, what a story. We hope to do the same thing with the WWE," Shapiro continued.

"In many internal conversations that Vince and I would have with one another, the question wasn't whether we thought we could do it all on our own. Yes, we could do it on our own, but it probably takes 10 years," WWE CEO Nick Khan added.

Fightful Select reported on Monday that one aspect of Endeavor's strategy for the UFC likely won't carry over to WWE — a la carte pay-per-views. In order to buy a UFC pay-per-view, you have to not only subscribe to ESPN+, but then throw down an extra $80 when you watch a show. Sean Ross Sapp's sources claimed WWE doesn't intend to go that route.

