WWE Sold to UFC Parent Company Endeavor

Vince McMahon has made his return to WWE as Executive Chairman of the Board, and in his initial press release regarding that return, he explained that the major reason he was coming back was to lead WWE's negotiations in media rights deals and a possible sale. Some weren't sure if the impending sale was actually going to happen or if it was an excuse for McMahon to take back control, but now WWE has revealed it will be sold to Endeavor Group. WWE and UFC are set to merge into a new publicly traded company and the deal is reportedly worth $9.3 billion. Endeavor will own 50% of the company while WWE Shareholders will own 49%, and Vince is expected to remain as Executive Chairman.

The current management team is also expected to stick around, and Dana White, Mark Shapiro, and Nick Khan are all staying in their current roles. As for Triple H, he will be sticking around too, as that was reportedly one of deciding factors in Endeavor's interest in the deal.

"This is a rare opportunity to create a global live sports and entertainment pureplay built for where the industry is headed," said Ariel Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor. "For decades, Vince and his team have demonstrated an incredible track record of innovation and shareholder value creation, and we are confident that Endeavor can deliver significant additional value for shareholders by bringing UFC and WWE together."

"Given the incredible work that Ari and Endeavor have done to grow the UFC brand – nearly doubling its revenue over the past seven years – and the immense success we've already had in partnering with their team on a number of ventures, I believe that this is without a doubt the best outcome for our shareholders and other stakeholders," said Vincent K. McMahon, Executive Chairman of WWE.

McMahon continued, "Together, we will be a $21+ billion live sports and entertainment powerhouse with a collective fanbase of more than a billion people and an exciting growth opportunity. The new company will be well positioned to maximize the value of our combined media rights, enhance sponsorship monetization, develop new forms of content and pursue other strategic mergers and acquisitions to further bolster our strong stable of brands. I, along with the current WWE management team, look forward to working closely with Ari and the Endeavor and UFC teams to take the businesses to the next level."

You can find McMahon's initial press release regarding his return to spearhead a sale below.

McMahon wrote, "WWE is entering a critical juncture in its history with the upcoming media rights negotiations coinciding with increased industry-wide demand for quality content and live events and with more companies seeking to own the intellectual property on their platforms."

"The only way for WWE to fully capitalize on this opportunity is for me to return as Executive Chairman and support the management team in the negotiations for our media rights and to combine that with a review of strategic alternatives. My return will allow WWE, as well as any transaction counterparties, to engage in these processes knowing they will have the support of the controlling shareholder," McMahon wrote.

"Ms. Wilson and Mr. Barrios are highly qualified directors whose professional experience positions them well to help the Company achieve the best possible outcomes in both initiatives. As former WWE Co-Presidents and Board members, they are intimately familiar with industry dynamics and the organization's operations and have helped guide the Company through past successful media rights negotiations.," McMahon wrote.

"I look forward to working closely again with Michelle and George -- as well as the Company's remaining directors and management team, who have my full support and confidence. WWE has an exceptional management team in place, and I do not intend for my return to have any impact on their roles, duties, or responsibilities," McMahon wrote.

