What Will Paul "Triple H" Levesque's Role Be Now That Endeavor Owns WWE?

Endeavor officially announced it's buying WWE and merging it with the UFC to make one massive company on Monday. And while Vince McMahon indicated he'll be back to playing a role with WWE Creative while on CNBC this morning, the question regarding Paul "Triple H" Levesque's future still lingered. Levesque was promoted to Chief Content Officer back in July when McMahon initially departed the company over various sexual misconduct allegations and had been booking WWE's TV product ever since. According to POST Wrestling's John Pollock, an internal email was sent to employees that noted Levesque would keep his current position.

As for the rest of the pecking order, Vince McMahon will keep his role as executive chairman while Nick Khan will serve as WWE's President. It was also confirmed via Khan in an interview with Axios that WWE and UFC will pursue separate TV media rights deals but could pursue a joint streaming service deal.

Per sources: An internal email was sent out in WWE and included the line that "Paul Levesque will remain WWE's chief content executive" — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) April 3, 2023

Levesque was asked about the sale reports during the post-show press conference after WrestleMania 39. He initially declined to comment but closed out the presser by saying, "I can promise you, whatever happens here, WWE is going nowhere. We're just getting started."

Roman Reigns was also asked about the initial CNBC report of the sale and decided to answer in character — I" was busy, you know, smashing your favorites. So, yeah, I don't really know too much about that. Today was a busy day for me. Whatever happened, I'm sure they are all very lucky to have me."

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One Results

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory def. John Cena

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Braun Strowman & Ricochet, Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) and The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Seth Rollins def. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita def. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

Rey Mysterio def. Dominik Mysterio

SmackDown Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. The Usos

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two Results