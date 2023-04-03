WWE Merger: Update on WWE Creative, Pay-Per-View Plans and the WrestleMania 39 Main Event

The WWE's sale to Endeavor and impending merger with The UFC has launched dozens of questions regarding the future of the pro wrestling promotion and what this deal means for its fans. Fightful Select's latest report was able to answer a few of those, adding more details on the situation regarding WWE Creative and how the company is expected to handle pay-per-views going forward. Vince McMahon admitted in a new interview on CNBC that he'll be involved in the "big picture" of WWE's booking, but won't be "in the weeds" dealing with smaller details. Even though this is a line he's given before, sources told the outlet that Paul "Triple H" Levesque will still be running Gorilla position during WWE shows and pay-per-views.

"WWE creative has been adamant they haven't interacted directly with Vince McMahon creatively, and higher ups say he likes the process of how things are now, though the exact level of his involvement was not revealed to us. They did say that Triple H is still overseeing creative, and Vince McMahon is around as a resource if needed," Sapp wrote. He also noted that sources within the company emphatically stated that the sale had no influence over WWE's decision to have Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the WrestleMania 39 main event.

The sale announcement also caused some concern among fans regarding pay-per-views. All WWE pay-per-views are avaible to stream live with a Peacock subscription, but the UFC has taken a different route by still charging $80 per pay-per-view after you sign up for an ESPN+ subscription. Sapp wrote that's not the plan for the time being, and that the only way they'd change plans is if "a deal so huge that they couldn't turn it down" came along.

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One Results

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory def. John Cena

Seth Rollins def. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita def. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

Rey Mysterio def. Dominik Mysterio

SmackDown Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. The Usos

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two Results