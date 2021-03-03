WWE Might Have Just Confirmed Next NXT TakeOver Date

✖

NXT recently celebrated Valentine's Day with their latest TakeOver event, titled Vengeance Day, but WWE might have just revealed when we can expect the next TakeOver to grace our television. The date has not been officially announced by NXT, but Wrestling News discovered a date that seems to be in place for it in a rather unexpected way. The reveal actually is part of the WWE Network cancellation process, because as most know when you go to cancel something the company often provides you some sort of incentive to stay. In WWE's case, part of that pitch is the next TakeOver, which is set to take place on April 8th.

When you go to cancel the service WWE presents another screen before confirming your cancellation, saying "if you cancel your subscription, your WWE Network access will end on March 24th, 2021." They then list their next three events, which include Fastlane on March 21st, NXT TakeOver on April 8th, and WrestleMania, which will take place over two days on April 10th and 11th.

(Photo: WWE)

It makes a lot of sense to have a TakeOver during the weekend of WrestleMania, though if this date stands it will be a bit different than normal. Most TakeOvers happen the night before a WWE event on Saturday, but with WrestleMania also being a bit different this year that has to change.

TakeOver will be taking place on Thursday the 8th this time since WrestleMania takes over the whole weekend with a two-night event and SmackDown airs on FOX on Fridays. That means you get TakeOver, then SmackDown, then two nights of WrestleMania followed by Monday Night Raw launching the next set of storylines for the year.

That's 5 nights of WWE in a row, though if you think about it, pretty fitting. I mean, it is WrestleMania weekend after all.

As for who will battle it out on that next TakeOver, we aren't sure yet, as there's still a month of action left before a card really comes into view. That said, we could have Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai defending their Women's Tag Team Championships if they can get a win tonight over Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, and most likely we'll see Finn Balor taking on Adam Cole or Karrion Kross. Johnny Gargano and Io Shirai will also likely be on the card defending their Championships, and that might be the place we see Shirai dethroned for. anew Women's Champion.

Are you excited for the next TakeOver? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!