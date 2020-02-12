The Miz Threatens to Quit WWE if He’s Not in the WrestleMania 37 Main Event

The Miz hasn’t been in the main event of WrestleMania since he defended the WWE Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania XXVII. Since then the former world champion has reinvented himself as “The A-Lister” and vastly improved both in the ring and on the microphone across eight reigns as Intercontinental Champion. But shortly after WWE announced that WrestleMania 37 would take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Miz decided it was time to throw down an ultimatum. Either he makes it back to the main event 10 years after his match with Cena, or he’ll leave the company.

Miz made the announcement via his Instagram.

The Ohio native tied Kofi Kingston for most championship reigns in all of WWe for the 2010s, thanks in large part to those runs with the IC title. He recently turned heel again and reformed his tag team partnership with John Morrison on SmackDown. Together the pair will challenge for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The New Day at Super ShowDown on Feb. 27.

The stipulation, if he follows through with it, would come as a bit of a shock given that Miz just signed a new multi-year contract with WWE back in November.

BREAKING NEWS dropped by @ryansatin on @FS1 #WWEBackstage: I just signed a new multi year deal w/ @wwe. @wwe has been my home for 15 years & it’ll continue to be for years to come. I promise to work harder than ever to continue to give you MUST SEE TV. IT WILL BE AWESOME! — The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 13, 2019

After starring on The Real World, Miz made the jump to pro wrestling during the 2004 season of Tough Enouhg. He managed to still get signed to a contract despite losing the competition, and made the jump to the main roster in 2006.

Miz spent the bulk of 2019 as a babyface, something he admitted in an interview with Newsweek wasn’t originally his plan.

“You know, it’s one of those things where I didn’t want it to happen but it kinda just happened organically,” Miz said. “And Maryse always tells me ‘listen, when it happens organically you just let it go and do it. And if people are liking you so be it.’ Now I have to get used to it and I’m not right now. Right now I’m just enjoying myself and feed off the audience. That’s what we do as WWE Superstars, if I want the crowd to boo me I know exactly how I’ll do that and luckily I’ve been doing this so long that if the crowd wants to cheer me I know how to make them cheer me louder. Now that [the crowd] is doing it organically and they like me, it’s amazing. The villain has become the good guy.”