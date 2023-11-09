WWE Monday Night Raw's New Television Home Potentially Revealed

WWE on broadcast television will look very different in 2024. It had long been documented that WWE's television rights contracts with the USA Network (Monday Night Raw, WWE NXT) and FOX (WWE SmackDown) are set to expire in Fall 2024. WWE's streaming deal with Peacock is due up in 2026. Now under the ownership of Endeavor and merged with UFC as part of TKO, WWE had been biding its time when it came to shopping its television products to suitors, as the sports-entertainment giant waited for the merger to finalize before making any permanent decisions regarding its broadcast future.

The shifts began earlier this fall when the USA Network re-acquired WWE SmackDown. The blue brand had previously aired on that channel from 2016 until 2019. The high price that the USA Network paid for WWE SmackDown, valued at over $287 million per year, led industry experts to believe that it would not be able to retain its current WWE products Monday Night Raw and WWE NXT.

The first of those dominoes fell earlier this week. WWE announced that it would be moving WWE NXT to The CW beginning in 2024. All eyes now turn to Monday Night Raw, as WWE's flagship program awaits its next television deal.

Monday Night Raw Moving to FX?

(Photo: WWE)

The red brand could be calling FX home in 2024.

According to the Wrestling Observer, "most of the talk" right now is that FX will land Monday Night Raw next year. FX is under the Disney banner, as the house of mouse acquired that channel when it purchased 20th Century Fox in 2019.

This would mark the first time that Monday Night Raw leaves the USA Network since 2005. The longest-running weekly episodic series spent its first seven years of existence on the USA Network but pivoted to Spike TV from 2000 until 2005. It would return to the USA Network in Fall 2005 and has been a start of the week primetime staple ever since. Monday Night Raw expanded to a three hour broadcast in Summer 2012 while on the USA Network and has retained that runtime from there on.

Beyond Monday Night Raw changing channels, there have also been whispers of WWE flirting with the idea of airing the show on a different day of the week.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Monday Night Raw's broadcast future.