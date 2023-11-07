Report: WWE NXT Moving to The CW in 2024

What does this mean for the NWA's reported deal with The CW?

WWE NXT has been airing for over a decade, but its time on broadcast television remains young. The developmental program began as an exclusive series for Hulu before moving to the WWE Network upon that streamer's launch in 2014. WWE NXT continued to be a WWE Network-exclusive show until Fall 2019 when WWE migrated it to the USA Network to run opposite AEW Dynamite on TNT every Wednesday in primetime. After a little over one year of head-to-head battles, WWE NXT pivoted to Tuesdays in 2021. WWE NXT continues to be a success to this day, with 2023 especially being a banner year for the white and gold's ratings.

With all of WWE's broadcast deals set to expire in 2024 and some shake-ups already in effect, questions surrounding NXT's televised future have risen. USA Network's acquisition of WWE SmackDown came with a steep enough price tag that led many to believe the channel would not retain current WWE programs Monday Night Raw and WWE NXT, and it sounds like it has already lost the latter.

WWE NXT Moving to The CW in 2024?

(Photo: WWE)

WWE NXT is close to having a new home.

As reported by PWInsider, WWE is in "deep discussions" with The CW about bringing WWE NXT to that network. The reported five-year deal is said to be "VERY close" to being finalized. This particular contract would be "easily the biggest increase" for media rights that WWE NXT specifically has ever seen.

This deal would get WWE NXT in even more homes than it is already in. The CW covers "over 98 percent" of US-based television homes and is in all of the top 100 markets.

WWE NXT heading to The CW comes at an interesting time for the channel, as recent reports have emphasized that the network has big interest in getting professional wrestling content. It was shared in October that the National Wrestling Alliance was closing two deals with The CW to bring YouTube series NWA Powerrr and a new reality series to the channel. Those broadcast contracts were said to be in jeopardy following a controversial segment that aired on NWA Samhain last weekend. The NWA will reportedly still land with The CW but will air exclusively on The CW app rather than the broadcast channel itself.

WWE NXT returns to television tonight at 8 PM ET on USA Network.