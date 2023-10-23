WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: NXT Title Match, Logan Paul Returns, New Championship Belts Debuting?

The road to WWE Crown Jewel makes a pit stop in Dallas. Monday Night Raw is set to emanate from the American Airlines Arena in the lone star state tonight and is advertising a number of high-profile contests. Last week's edition of the red brand show featured a shocking main event as The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest recaptured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships after defeating then-titleholders Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Rhodes and Uso's run only lasted nine days, as they had just won the straps at WWE Fastlane earlier this month.

New Titles Coming on Monday Night Raw?

(Photo: USA)

The Judgment Day are set to hold a celebration for their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship victory on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. Reports circulated last week that WWE has new tag team championships designed and ready to be debuted, meaning tonight could be where Balor and Priest unveil the new gold.

Logan Paul Returns

(Photo: WWE)

Following his WWE SmackDown return this past Friday, Logan Paul will appear on Monday Night Raw. This is the first time that Paul is back involved in WWE storylines since August as he has spent the past two months training for his boxing return, which went down earlier this month.

Paul has his eyes on WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio, which is what brought him to WWE SmackDown last week. It remains to be seen as to what he has in store for his red brand return.

NXT Women's Championship Match

(Photo: WWE)

Becky Lynch will defend the NXT Women's Championship against Indi Hartwell tonight on Monday Night Raw. This marks a rare NXT title defense on main roster programming, as the white and gold's prizes are typically exclusive to NXT TV on Tuesdays.

This title match has been a long time coming for Hartwell, as she vacated the NXT Women's Championship back in May due to a combination of the fact that she had a nagging injury and was also getting called up to the main roster. Tonight, Hartwell has the chance to reclaim the title that she never lost.

You can check out the full Monday Night Raw lineup below...

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

NXT Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Indi Hartwell

The New Day vs. Alpha Academy

Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest

Johnny Gargano vs. Giovanni Vinci

Logan Paul returns to Monday Night Raw

The Judgment Day holds a celebration for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship win

Monday Night Raw airs at 8 PM ET on USA Network.