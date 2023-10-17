Judgement Day Wins Back WWE Tag Team Championships With Help From the Bloodline

The Bloodline and the Judgement Day haven't been working together for very long, but their partnership is already paying dividends for at least one of the stables involved. Finn Balor and Damian Priest of the Judgement Day lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at WWE Fastlane to the newly formed pair of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. They got their rematch on the season premiere of Monday Night RAW and almost took a second loss, but some interference from a new ally helped them take back the titles.

Just when it seemed like Jey Uso was ready to make one final move to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, his twin brother Jimmy Uso came out of nowhere to put a stop to the victory while the referee's back was turned. Jimmy took his brother out with a kick to the face, which resulted in Jey getting pinned and the Judgement Day taking the titles back.

Once again, every member of Judgement Day has a championship to their name. Balor and Priest share the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, with the latter also carrying the Money in the Bank Briefcase. Dominik Mysterio won back the NXT North American Championship recently, while Rhea Ripley remains the WWE Women's World Champion.

Another Partner for the Judgement Day

While the Judgement Day hasn't added any new members in quite a while, the group has been using their resources in the WWE Locker Room and making some calls to get help when needed. They made a very public pact with the Paul Heyman and the Bloodline. Operating in the shadows, Rhea Ripley may have also cut some kind of deal with the Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre.

During Monday's new episode of RAW, Rollins and McIntyre exchanged words regarding their upcoming title bout. A couple of shady statements from Rollins about McIntyre's intentions caused the Scottish Warrior to ask more direct questions of his opponent. Rollins called for the video team to roll footage of a conversation between Adam Pearce and Richochet backstage.

On the surface, the footage seemed like nothing but a simple conversation. However, zooming in on the footage caused everyone in the crowd to see McIntyre and Ripley speaking out of earshot of anyone else on the roster.

If McIntyre is working with Ripley, we don't know just yet how he will end up helping the Bloodline. He is actively keeping them from cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Rollins, so Rhea Ripley must have something else in mind.