Drew McIntyre Calls Seth Rollins One of His "Best Opponents" in WWE

Two of WWE's biggest superstars will clash for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Crown Jewel next month. Titleholder Seth Rollins is set to defend his prize against Drew McIntyre in what will be the Scottish Warrior's first world championship match since September 2022's Clash at the Castle. McIntyre will be seeking some long-awaited redemption, as his crowning moment in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 36 came in front of an empty arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His fan-favorite title run ended before live crowds returned, and McIntyre has yet to reclaim a brand's top prize since.

Drew McIntyre Praises Seth Rollins

The Scottish Warrior is ready to take on The Visionary.

Speaking on the Mike Jones Show, Drew McIntyre praised Seth Rollins for being a strong dance partner.

"I'm looking forward to getting that world title match, the first one since Roman Reigns and Bloodline screwed me out of it. Seth is one of my best opponents," McIntyre said. "We have great chemistry and we haven't had a big match, or any match, for a very long time. It's cool that it's going to be on such a big show."

The last time McIntyre and Rollins went one-on-one on WWE TV was at WWE Money in the Bank 2020. There, McIntyre successfully defended the WWE Championship against Rollins.

McIntyre and Rollins's history dates all the way back to the beginning of their respective WWE careers. They first squared off in a WWE SmackDown dark match in 2012, which a young Rollins won. Four months later, McIntyre and Rollins met in the NXT Gold Rush tournament semifinals, Rollins once again getting the W and going on to become the inaugural NXT Champion.

These two would meet once again on the main roster during various faction warfare matches. McIntyre aligned himself with Dolph Ziggler upon his main roster call-up, and these two targeted Rollins, who was then WWE Intercontinental Champion. Rollins enlisted the help of Dean Ambrose (AEW's Jon Moxley) to even the odds against McIntyre and Ziggler. Eventually, Roman Reigns would completed The Shield reunion to battle McIntyre, Ziggler, and Braun Strowman.

WWE Crown Jewel goes down on Saturday, November 4th. Besides Rollins vs. McIntyre, marquee matches like Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight and WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul are also expected to be added to the card.