WWE Money In The Bank: Cody Rhodes Claims Victory From Dominik Mysterio

The American Nightmare might still be licking his wounds after his devastating loss against Roman Reigns at this year's WrestleMania, but Cody Rhodes has been working his way through WWE's roster all the same. Facing down Dominik Mysterio at this year's Money In The Bank, Rhodes had a rivalry with Rey Mysterio's son that had been brewing in recent weeks. Now, the pair's turmoil has come to a close as their match resulted in victory for the American Nightmare.

Throughout the match, Dominik was accompanied by Rhea Ripley, one of the main members of Judgement Day. Making a turn from the light side to the dark, the young Mysterio has turned against his father and become a big part of the World Wrestling Entertainment faction. Rhea might not have physically attempted to take down the American Nightmare in favor of Dom, but that didn't stop some shenanigans from taking place. With Dominik's loss here, the rivalry has come to an end, though there are still some major challenges on the way for Rhodes as he works his way back to a title shot.

The American Nightmare Prevails

Luckily for Rhodes, Ripley's brief interference wasn't enough to have him lose the match as he was able to take down Mysterio with a three count. While no belts were on the line for this match, the two professional wrestlers clearly gave the bout a good amount of effort all the same.

What did you think of this match-up between one of Judgement Day's biggest figures and the American Nightmare? What do you think is next for Cody Rhodes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.

