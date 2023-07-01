WWE Money in the Bank: Shayna Baszler Betrays Ronda Rousey, Costs Her the WWE Women's Tag Titles

Shayna Baszler shockingly betrayed Ronda Rousey at WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Saturday, leaving Rousey out cold in order for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to beat her and become two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Baszler was on the verge of forcing Morgan to tap out with her Kirifuda Clutch, only for Morgan to roll out of it and allow Rousey to tag in. It looked like Rousey was about to make short work of Morgan, but then Baszler blinded her from behind and allowed her opponents to hit both of their finishers.

Rousey and Baszler are incredibly close in real life and had only recently been pushed as a tag team. According to Baszler, that was something Rousey had to force behind the scenes.

Ronda Rousey Demanded She and Shayna Baszler Become WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

"Ronda is Ronda, right. She's been (involved with the) main title, she main evented WrestleMania. She still gets one of the loudest pops when we walk out. This was something she demanded," Baszler explained in a recent interview with Cheap Heat. "We'd been asking for it forever, but she finally put her foot down and went to the office and said, 'Listen, we've been asking for this forever. You keep telling us, 'After, after, after this [and] this.'"

"I honestly don't know if she hadn't done that, if they ever would have got to it," she continued. "I wasn't in a position yet to be elevated to a Ronda level, so the fact that Ronda said, 'No, stop. I've done this. I want to do this because this is why I started wrestling.' So I think that's huge. She could be main-eventing SummerSlam. She doesn't have to be where she is, which is elevating these titles."

