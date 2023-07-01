Watch: Logan Paul Takes a Nasty Landing at WWE's Money in the Bank 2023

WWE got Money in the Bank started with the Men's Money in the Bank match, and it was loaded with memorable moments. One of the most unforgettable ones though came about 75% of the way through the match, involving Ricochet, Logan Paul, and LA Knight. The crowd was all in on Knight winning, and so every time he got in the ring they roared to life. At one point he pushed the ladder over with Paul and Ricochet on top, and that led to an absolutely brutal spot involving Paul, Ricochet, ladders, and two tables on the floor. You can find the moment below.

When Knight pushed the ladder over, there was a litany of ladders all around the ring and not much space to land without hitting something. When the ladder came down, it hit the ropes as likely intended, but Paul and Ricochet both looked like they got tangled up in the ropes a bit with their feet.

That was incredibly scary! Foots slipped, they were un-secure but they went for it! Mad props to @KingRicochet and @LoganPaul #MITB pic.twitter.com/aQvtW2nTBl — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) July 1, 2023

Paul and Ricochet took a second to reposition but were fighting not to lose their balance, and then Ricochet locked up with Paul and before they lost balance leaped off the rope and careened into the two tables that were previously set up on the ground below. They shattered both tables, but when Paul came down it looked like he hit the table head first. It looked like officials checked on Paul rather quickly, and there wasn't a visible X sign so it appears he is fine.

Even if he's not injured, that can't have felt good, and we hope he's okay. The tables had actually been setup by Paul and Damian Priest earlier in the match, as Paul had tried to make an alliance between himself and Priest happen after both were targeted by the other stars in the match. It only lasted for the setup of the tables though, as Priest attacked him when Paul went for a high five.

It would be priest that came out of the match as the winner, securing the briefcase after taking down the heavy favorite in LA Knight. Now Priest gives The Judgement Day another big dose of energy leading into the summer, and he could very well be going for Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns' Title. You can find the full card and updated results for Money in the Bank below.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Bloodline Civil War: Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Damian Priests def. Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, and Logan Paul

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky vs. Trish Stratus

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

