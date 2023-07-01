WWE Money In The Bank: Ronda Rousey Pays Homage to Dragon Ball Z With Ring Gear

Ronda Rousey has never been shy in sharing her love of all things Dragon Ball Z when it comes to her WWE career. Wearing numerous homages to the Z-Fighters as a professional wrestler, Rousey took to this year's Money in The Bank by sporting not just an outfit that honors the Prince of the Saiyans, but also a mark on her forehead to do the same. Sporting a "Majin M" on her forehead, it's clear that Ronda isn't a big fan of Vegeta, but his time as a servant of Babidi.

To fill you in on some background of Majin Vegeta, the darker iteration of the Saiyan Prince arrived as a part of the Majin Buu Saga in Dragon Ball Z. After a period of peace, Vegeta came to the realization that he was going to need a power boost in order to close the gap between himself and his rival Son Goku. Allowing his mind and body to be overtaken by Babidi, "Majin Vegeta" was born and gained not just an energy boost as a result, but the ability to fully embrace his more evil side. In harkening back to this time period, it's clear that Ronda is taking a more "gloves are off" approach to this year's Money In The Bank.

Majin Ronda Rousey

Entering the ring with the Majin M on her forehead, Rousey also wore a top that was fashioned after the Saiyan armor that has long been a part of Vegeta's attire. Ironically enough, the Majin Buu saga gave the Saiyan Prince a look that ditched the Saiyan armor and relied on a blue onesie for his aesthetic. Even though he turned to the dark side, Vegeta ultimately gave his life in the fight against Majin Buu. Luckily, he was brought back from the dead by the Dragon Balls and remains a huge part of Dragon Ball Super to this day.

(Photo: WWE)

Of course, despite her "Majin power-up" for this year's Money In The Bank, things didn't go well for Rousey's tag-team match. Betrayed by her partner Shayna Baszler, Rousey received quite the loss during this year's Pay-Per-View event. A rivalry is now on the table for the former tag-team partners.

What did you think of Rousey's Majin fit for this year's Money In The Bank? What has been your favorite anime/professional wrestling crossover to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.