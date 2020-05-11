WWE Fans Are Comparing Otis To The Kool Aid Guy During Money In The Bank
Otis has been declared the new "Mr. Money In The Bank" having been able to claim ownership in the final match of tonight's WWE Pay-Per-View Event and many fans are comparing him to a certain corporate mascot that has a penchant for smashing through walls in the Kool-Aid Man. Otis himself is a big, but lovable, wrestler who has been able to win over a number of fans thanks in part to his demeanor and general ability in the squared circle. With this big win, Otis has reached a new level within the WWE and may be the next opponent that current champion Drew McIntyre has to face!
What do you think of Otis being compared to the Kool Aid Man? How do you feel about him winning the briefcase in this drag out fight? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!
We Think Its Standard Procedure
Does Otis have to scream "OH YYYEEEEAAHHH" like the Kool Aid Man?— The Funeral Director Scott Reznor (@ScottReznor365) May 11, 2020
You Can't Help But Think It
Yeah...still think of the Kool Aid man every time Otis says that. #MITB— Cheryl Bess♊ (@LadyKaianne) May 11, 2020
Fans Are Stunned At His Victory
So the guy who’s doing the bad Tommy Boy meets the Kool-Aid Man impression won #MITB without climbing the ladder?— Sal Morrongiello (@SalFALantonio) May 11, 2020
Even Non-WWE Fans See It!
"Why is that guy doing a Kool Aid Man gimmick?" - my wife seeing @otiswwe for the first time. #MoneyInTheBank #mitb— Dr. Manbeast (@tedthemanbeast) May 11, 2020
He Simply Is
Otis is the Kool Aid man #MITB— Mary (@MotherfucknMary) May 11, 2020
Props To Kool-Aid
Gotta give credit to @WWE for #MITB this year. That grand finale Main Event was zany and ridiculous in all the ways that help you suspend belief and enjoy the craziness of it all. Love Otis! OMG! He's so funny. A big Kool-Aid Man. And Asuka is *THE BEST* in the business.— Matt Hopkins (@RealMattHopkins) May 11, 2020
OH YEAH!
Big win for Kool-Aid Man!— Michael W Rickard II "Because You're Worth It" (@MrOldSchoolMike) May 11, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.