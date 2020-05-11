WWE Fans Are Comparing Otis To The Kool Aid Guy During Money In The Bank

Otis has been declared the new "Mr. Money In The Bank" having been able to claim ownership in the final match of tonight's WWE Pay-Per-View Event and many fans are comparing him to a certain corporate mascot that has a penchant for smashing through walls in the Kool-Aid Man. Otis himself is a big, but lovable, wrestler who has been able to win over a number of fans thanks in part to his demeanor and general ability in the squared circle. With this big win, Otis has reached a new level within the WWE and may be the next opponent that current champion Drew McIntyre has to face!

