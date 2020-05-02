Otis Defeats Dolph Ziggler To Qualify For Men's WWE Money In The Bank Match

The WWE men's Money In The Bank match is one step closer to completing its roster for the big match that takes place next Sunday night. Dolph Ziggler and Otis took part in a match on Friday night during SmackDown on FOX to determine the second to last competitor in the match (the final competitor will be decided Monday night on Raw). The two men have had a feud going now for several weeks, going back to February as the two feuded for the affections of Mandy Rose. Earlier in the night on SmackDown, Rose was defeated by Carmella and attacked by Sonya Deville after the bout. Following Otis tending to Rose in the physicians office, he exited to have a tense face to face interaction with Ziggler as Dolph asked about Rose's condition.

The match itself started with Otis in control early, but Ziggler was able to gain advantage throughout most of the heart of the match. He went for a Famouser, but Otis dodged it and went after Dolph's eyes. Dolph then broke free and hit the Zig-Zag for a near fall.

Moments later, Otis dodged a superkick attempt and hit the caterpillar elbow for the pinfall.

The updated card for WWE Money In The Bank is as follows:

WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Bayley (c)vs. Tamina

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. TBA

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella

