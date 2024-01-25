WWE Network is Reportedly Shutting Down

WWE sent shockwaves through the wrestling world after announcing its new partnership with Netflix for Monday Night Raw, which will begin in 2025. WWE is no stranger though to setting precedents, as it did the same when it launched the WWE Network in 2014. The network would become the one-stop-shop for all things WWE, including premium live events. While that changed when WWE partnered up with NBCUniversal on Peacock in the United States, the WWE Network is still the primary service internationally. According to a report from Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer though, that is changing, as the WWE Network is expected to be closed at the end of the year (via Cultaholic).

Right now all of the classic content and other original programming on WWE Network is also on Peacock, but part of the Netflix partnership announcement was that Netflix will become the home of all that content internationally when the deal begins. That content will then find a home on Netflix, and there won't be a reason to have WWE Network up and running afterwards.

"The WWE Network itself does exist outside of the United States. That will be folding at the end of the year," Meltzer said. "Netflix will pick up the content... Now will they pick up all the content, all the archives? I don't know but they will be the sole source of that, the archival content of all the old territories and all the old stuff that was on the old WWE Network, that will move to Netflix outside of the United States in January."

As for the Netflix deal for Monday Night Raw, it's a big shift for Raw, which has been on linear television since it premiered 31 years ago. There will obviously be some changes as a result, including how the streamer handles what would have typically been commercial breaks, and that all begins in 2025.

"This deal is transformative," said Mark Shapiro, TKO President and COO. "It marries the can't-miss WWE product with Netflix's extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years. Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix."

"We are excited to have WWE Raw, with its huge and passionate multigenerational fan base, on Netflix," said Netflix Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria. "By combining our reach, recommendations, and fandom with WWE, we'll be able to deliver more joy and value for their audiences and our members. Raw is the best of sports entertainment, blending great characters and storytelling with live action 52 weeks a year and we're thrilled to be in this long-term partnership with WWE."

"In its relatively short history, Netflix has engineered a phenomenal track record for storytelling," said Nick Khan, WWE President. "We believe Netflix, as one of the world's leading entertainment brands, is the ideal long-term home for Raw's live, loyal, and ever-growing fan base."

Are you sad to see WWE Network go? Let us know in the comments.