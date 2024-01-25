WWE Raw Could Be in Jeopardy Before 2025 Netflix Deal Begins

Viewers of WWE Raw could be in for a surprise before WWE's flagship program makes its way to Netflix. In what can only be described as a shock to the wrestling community, WWE and Netflix agreed on a deal that brings WWE Raw to Netflix in January 2025. The deal is estimated to be worth $5 billion and will change the way wrestling fans consume WWE content in the future. However, until that deal takes place a year from now, WWE Raw will still be airing on USA Network. But the deal between WWE and USA Network expires months before WWE Raw moves to Netflix, so where will the show air in the meantime?

Brandon Thurston was on a POST Wrestling show (via TJR Wrestling), where he revealed he reached out to NBC Universal to inquire about what will happen to WWE Raw on USA Network when the show's deal expires in October 2024. Presumably, that leaves WWE Raw without a home from October, November, and December, until it premieres on Netflix in January 2025.

"One of the unanswered questions we have is what is going to happen to Raw in October, November, and December when presumably Raw is not going to be on the USA Network. The Netflix deal – Netflix live in the United States is not going to start until January," Thurston said. "I asked NBC Universal and they did get back to me. A spokesperson said it's correct that Raw will no longer be on the USA Network after October 2024. In regard to what is happening with Raw between October and December, it's probably best to reach out to WWE. I did ask WWE, I haven't heard back yet."

Dave Meltzer, who was also on the video, chimed in to mention that he heard back from WWE regarding Raw's whereabouts for those last three months of the year, and fans can expect an announcement to be made very soon.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appointed to WWE and UFC Board of Directors

TKO Group Holdings (the company that owns WWE and UFC) has appointed Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to its board of directors. TKO cited Johnson's experience in brand building as reason for his inclusion, making note of his portfolio that includes Seven Bucks Productions, Teremana Tequila, ZOA Energy, Project Rock, and the United Football League. In exchange for his presence within the board, Johnson has been granted full ownership of the trademarked "The Rock" nickname.

"My grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, and my dad, Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson, would've never thought this day would come. Which is why I'm very humbled to have a seat at the table that has decades of history and family legacy for me. A table that my family helped to build," Johnson said. "Being on the TKO board of directors, and taking full ownership of my name, 'The Rock,' is not only unprecedented, but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle. At my core, I'm a builder who builds for and serves the people. I'm very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment — while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences. I've been there, I'm still there and this is for them."