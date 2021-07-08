WWE Names The NWO's Top 10 Greatest Moments

✖

WWE's latest edition of Top 10 dropped on Thursday as part of the ongoing NWO Week, celebrating 25 years of the New World Order faction by listing out its 10 greatest moments. The list spanned the history of the faction, including Scott Hall and Kevin Nash's respective arrivals in WCW along with Hogan's shocking heel turn at Bash at the Beach 1996. It also included a number of moments from when the group arrived in WWE in 2002, including when Hollywood Hogan, Hall and Nash beat "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock in a tag match days before WrestleMania X8.

10. Hall's arrival in WCW

9. Nash's arrival in WCW

8. NWO's arrival in WWE at No Way Out 2002

7. NWO beats Team WCW in WarGames at Fall Brawl 1996

6. Hogan crashes into an ambulance with Rock inside

5. Dennis Rodman joins NWO

4. NWO destroys WCW set, NWO Monday Nitro debuts

3. NWO beats Austin and The Rock before WrestleMania X8

2. Hogan pins The Giant, debuts NWO WCW Heavyweight Championship

1. Hogan's heel turn at Bash at the Beach

In an interview with Sports Illustrated this week, Shawn Michaels and Triple H talked about how the formation of the NWO led to the pair creating D-Generation X over in the WWE.

"Kevin and Scott were the beginning of it all, and bringing Hogan into it was the icing on top. Now I know people complain and say they went too far down the road with too many members, but it was still so cool," Michaels said. "That's a monumental time in the wrestling business, and those guys were a big part of it."

"Scott leaves, which is massive, but if Kevin doesn't leave, nothing changes," Triple H added. "And then Kev leaves. We knew they were forming a group. Hulk turning heel and running with that group added a whole new refresh. It was the biggest thing in the business."

Michaels added — "Kevin and Scott leaving made me want to work with Hunter event more. And we had Chyna, and there was chemistry there. Then we started doing DX."

NWO Week will continue with a new episode of Broken Skull Sessions with Steve Austin interviewing Nash.