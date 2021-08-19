WWE's Nikki A.S.H. Would Love to Face Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship

✖

Nikki A.S.H. will have two challengers attempting to take her Raw Women's Championship this Saturday at SummerSlam in Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair, and she is completely focused on making sure she comes out of the anticipated event as the Champion. If she does, the question becomes who does she face next, and while many would assume that to be Alexa Bliss, during a recent interview with Nikki A.S.H. we had to ask about a certain other previous Raw Women's Champion. That Champion is The Man Becky Lynch, who relinquished her title to Asuka after announcing she was pregnant. Now fans are expecting her to return over the next few months, so if Becky comes looking for the title she never lost, is Nikki up for a match?

"Absolutely. I would welcome that," Nikki said. "I would love that, that's something that I would embrace. I would love that to be my WrestleMania match, Becky Lynch, Nikki A.S.H. The Raw Women's Championship. WrestleMania next year. That would be amazing. I love that, Becky is a complete trailblazer and someone that I've really looked up to for pretty much my entire career, especially when I first started out when I was in Scotland and she was from Ireland and it was like, that all was like, oh my gosh. She's a trailblazer, so let's go. That would be awesome, I would love that."

Fingers crossed it happens because The Man and the almost superhero is a fresh match-up in the ring and from a character point of view, something that Raw could use these days.

During that same conversation, Nikki revealed how Captain America inspired her almost superhero character.

"Yeah for me, Nikki A.S.H, there are so many different elements to her because there are so many different elements to me. When I think that Nikki A.S.H there's playfulness and there's like a little bit of like mystery, like mischief, a little bit playfulness, but then there is that, you know, there's this, the character is going to be underestimated because she's smaller. I think superheroes, you know, and I'm almost a superhero as well, so that, again, I'm not quite superhero yet, but for me, the perfect example is Captain America, Steve Rogers, before he got the Super Serum, he was still standing up to bullies. He was still standing up for himself. He was like, I could do this all day."

