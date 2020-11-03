Nikki Bella, Brie Bella Believe They Can Dethrone Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

✖

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler looked dominant once again on this week's Monday Night Raw, retaining the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke before Jax beat Lana in a singles match and drove her through the commentary table (again). WWE's Twitter account asked fans if there was anyone who could stand up to the dominant duo, and two former Divas Champions seemingly stepped up to the plate. The Bellas Twins, who haven't appeared on WWE television since February, retweeted the photo and raised their hands.

"Goodness would love to roll up to #WWERaw tonight with Brie! Miss it sooo much!!" Nikki also wrote.

Brie retired from full-time competition back in April 2016, while Nikki took part in her last match in November 2018. She later explained that she had to hang up her boots due to medical reasons. Back in July 2019, the duo revealed WWE originally had plans for them to capture the women's tag titles after WrestleMania 35.

"So Brie and I, we were gonna come back and fight for the tag titles after WrestleMania and we were gonna go against The IIconics for a few months — it was gonna be a lot of fun, really excited and you know, deep down inside, I kept having this weird feeling that I needed to get an X-ray on my neck, because for a while I wasn't feeling okay," Nikki explained. "Brie knows, that in December, after Evolution, I just kept telling her, 'Brie, I feel off'. Like, my head doesn't feel right and I just kept feeling off and I even told her, 'Do you think I'm just super unhealthy?' But I live a very healthy lifestyle but I couldn't figure it out."

In late August the pair each gave birth to sons — Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev (Nikki's first child) and Buddy Dessert Danielson (Brie's second child).

And yet despite all of the changes in their lives, the two haven't shut the door completely on a one-off comeback for the WWE. Back in July the pair told The Bump they'd come back for a tag match against Bayley and Sasha Banks (this was before their breakup).

"We would love to go up against Sasha Banks and Bayley. That would be incredible especially with what they're doing right now. It's brilliant," Brie said.

Should the two come back and try to challenge Bazsler and Jax? Let us know what you think down in the comments!