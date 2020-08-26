WWE's Nikki Bella and Brie Bella Reveal Baby Names, Share First Photos of Sons

✖

Former WWE stars Nikki Bella and Brie Bella welcomed their first sons within 22 hours of each other at the end of last month, and at the time the pair opted not to show either of their children or reveal what their names were. After nearly a full month of waiting, fans finally got to see the little bundles of joy in a new photoshoot with PEOPLE Magazine. Nikki revealed her son's name is Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev (born 7 pounds, 3 ounces), while Brie's is named Buddy Dessert Danielson, named after husband Daniel Bryan's father.

"I've been up since 3 a.m., but this is what I've wanted my whole life," Nikki said in her interview with the magazine. "The fact that he's here — I'm just so in love and happy."

"That's what happens when you're on an infant schedule," Brie added. "But like Nikki said, the love is just so overpowering that even though you're so tired, that bliss just takes over."

While Brie and Bryan welcomed their first child, Birdie Joe, back in 2017, this marked Nikki's first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev.

"Artem and I were so not prepared," Nikki told the magazine. "We barely had bags packed. I labored for 22 hours, and I pushed for two hours while wearing a mask because of COVID-19. It was 118 degrees in Phoenix, and our room wouldn't get colder than 76 degrees, so I was burning hot the whole time. I had two more rounds of pushing [to go] until my doctor said, 'You're going to have to have a c-section.' I said, 'No, he's coming out vaginally.' "

"I looked at Artem [who was allowed in the room with a mask], and I go, 'Put on the Lumineers!' And literally we 'Hey Ho'-ed and '-Ophelia'-ed Matteo into this world," she added. "I have never pushed so hard in my life. I almost tore off the handlebars!"

