Nikki Bella and Brie Bella Reveal What WWE Match Would Bring Them Out of Retirement

✖

Even though both Nikki and Brie Bella are nearing the due dates of their respective pregnancies, the pair are never too far away from the world of WWE. The two appeared on this week's edition of The Bump where they celebrated the five-year anniversary of the "start" of WWE's Women's Revolution, the night when Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks all made the jump to the Monday Night Raw roster. Neither woman has wrestled since October 2018, but the two were asked which match would possibly bring them out of retirement if given the chance. The two both knew their answer — a tag team match against Bayley and Sasha Banks.

"We would love to go up against Sasha Banks and Bayley. That would be incredible especially with what they're doing right now. It's brilliant," Brie said.

Nikki added that she'd want Lita and Trish Stratus to be added into that match, which works out perfectly considering Bayley called out the two Hall of Famers for a match at SummerSlam earlier this week.

Nikki was forced to retire after doctors found a cyst on her brain and a herniated disk above where she had neck surgery. In the twins' memoir Incomparable, the former Divas Champion blasted WWE for how they handled her original neck injury while she was holding the title.

"I asked for an MRI, but they told me that it wouldn't show anything," Bella wrote. "They had no answer when I explained that my legs were going numb and giving out on me in matches, that I could only lie down in bed for a few hours at a time. Finally I had an MRI. I was in Austin, Texas, and I was backstage. A doctor came up to me to say: 'Just so you know, we're not going to find anything.' I would have given anything for that to be true."

Bella wrote that at one point she texted a WWE official, "Is it because I'm a woman that I don't get the same treatment as the male Superstars?"

She continued — "I was really frustrated because I felt like if I were a male Superstar, I'd be getting radically different treatment instead of being instructed to just sit at home and pray."

Bayley will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules on Sunday night. Sasha Banks will challenge Asuka for the Raw Tag Team Championship at the same show.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.