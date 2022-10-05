Two WWE SmackDown Tag Teams Cause Chaos With Return to NXT

Two major Friday Night SmackDown tag teams have made their return to WWE NXT and challenged for the NXT Tag Team Championships! Then it all broke out into chaos! At the beginning of the Tuesday, October 4th broadcast of NXT, current NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly came out in full British royal regalia and declared that no other tag team in NXT could compare to them. Detailing the fact that they have taken out many of their potential contenders through matches already, they were then interrupted by the Brawling Brutes team of Ridge Holland and Butch (fka Pete Dunne) who then challenged them to a title match.

For the main event, the Brawling Brutes took on Pretty Deadly, and it was a pretty big return for the Bruiserweight as he was a major fan favorite back in the "black and gold" era of NXT before moving onto SmackDown. As expected, fans were all about seeing Butch in action again but Pretty Deadly were no slouches either as they also had a lot to prove to defend their NXT Tag Team Champions. With Extreme Rules coming up on Saturday, it was unclear as to how this would all work out.

Ultimately while the Brutes showed off why they have become such a popular tag team on SmackDown, they were soon interrupted by their upcoming opponents, Imperium. The Brutes were on the verge of getting the pin on Pretty Deadly, but Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci showed up to take swings on the Brutes to continue their feud through to this weekend.

We'll be seeing the Brawling Brutes again very soon together with Sheamus as they take on Imperium in a six man "Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match" this weekend during the Extreme Rules premium live event on Saturday, October 8th at 8PM EST. Streaming on Peacock, the card for Extreme Rules 2022 breaks down as such:

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins (Fight Pit Match)

SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey (Extreme Rules Match)

Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey (Extreme Rules Match)

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Strap Match)

Edge vs. Finn Balor (I Quit Match)

The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium (Good Old Fashion Donnybrook Match)

What did you think of seeing these two Friday Night SmackDown teams coming back to NXT to cause chaos in the tag team scene? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!