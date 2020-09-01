Betting Odds for Tonight's NXT Championship Four-Way Iron Man Match

✖

Tonight's special "Super Tuesday" edition of NXT is headlined by a four-way, 60-minute Iron Man Match between Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano for the vacated NXT Championship. Karrion Kross was forced to drop the title last week due to a shoulder injury, and NXT general manager William Regal opted to give the next opportunity to four previous NXT champions. Each man has a viable claim to the championship — Gargano has a brand-new persona since his last title, Cole shattered the record for longest reign with the title earlier this year, Ciampa had his run with "Goldie" end due to injury and Balor has been fruitlessly chasing championships since he returned to the brand last October.

The sports betting site BetOnline has released the betting odds for Tuesday night's title fight, and the oddsmakers seem to think either Balor or Ciampa will walk out with the title.

Finn Balor: +150

Tommaso Ciampa: +150

Adam Cole: +250

Johnny Gargano: +350

While betting on wrestling can often be a complete toss-up, these are the same oddsmakers that successfully predicted every title match at Payback would result in a title change on Sunday.

Tuesday's match will be historical for a number of reasons — it's WWE's first hour-long Iron Man Match since John Cena vs. Randy Orton at Bragging Rights 2009, it's NXT first Iron Man Match since Bayley vs. Sasha Banks at NXT TakeOver: Respect in October 2015 and its the first time an hour-long version of the match has been on free WWE television since 2004.

With the exception of Ciampa, every other competitor has taken to Twitter to hype up the match.

Amongst the toxicity of the this or that & "everything is bad" narrative, I can safely tell you this from my heart.. I still love pro wrestling! Do me a favor tonight.. put that negativity away & just enjoy 4 of the Best In The World giving you their all for a legit 60 minutes. pic.twitter.com/ZBBqVoAWUH — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) September 1, 2020

Tonight. Super Tuesday.

1 Hour Iron Man pic.twitter.com/Oime15wBEz — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) September 1, 2020

This is not just the biggest match of my career, it’s the biggest match in @WWENXT history. 4 of the best fighting for the greatest prize in WWE. Time to get my title back. #AdamColeBayBay #SuperTuesday https://t.co/3HIQYWUpE9 — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) September 1, 2020

Elsewhere on this week's episode, Legado Del Fantasma will face Breezango and Swerve Scott in a Street Fight and Bronson Reed will face Timothy Thatcher.

