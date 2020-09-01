Everything Announced for NXT's Sept. 1 and AEW Dynamite's Sept. 2 Episodes

Due to the NHL Playoffs, the normal lineup of Wednesday night is getting another shake-up this week as NXT will take place on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network. Dubbed "Super Tuesday," the special episode of NXT will have a must-see match as Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will battle in a 60-Minute Iron Man Match to crown the new NXT Champion. Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite will be back at its normal timeslot on Wednesday night on TNT just in time for the go-home show for the company's next pay-per-view, All Out. The card will feature Jon Moxley vs. MJF's lawyer Mark Sterling, a grudge match between Santana & Ortiz and The Best Friends, Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela and an eight-man tag match that will determine which two tag teams will compete on the pay-per-view card.

Which matches will you be tuning in to see? Who do you think wins the NXT Championship? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!