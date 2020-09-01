Everything Announced for NXT's Sept. 1 and AEW Dynamite's Sept. 2 Episodes
Due to the NHL Playoffs, the normal lineup of Wednesday night is getting another shake-up this week as NXT will take place on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network. Dubbed "Super Tuesday," the special episode of NXT will have a must-see match as Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will battle in a 60-Minute Iron Man Match to crown the new NXT Champion. Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite will be back at its normal timeslot on Wednesday night on TNT just in time for the go-home show for the company's next pay-per-view, All Out. The card will feature Jon Moxley vs. MJF's lawyer Mark Sterling, a grudge match between Santana & Ortiz and The Best Friends, Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela and an eight-man tag match that will determine which two tag teams will compete on the pay-per-view card.
Which matches will you be tuning in to see? Who do you think wins the NXT Championship? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!
NXT Championship: Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa (60-Minute Iron Man Match)
🗓 TOMORROW NIGHT
🕗 8/7c
📺 @USA_Network
A 4-Way 60-Minute #IronManMatch between @FinnBalor @AdamColePro @NXTCiampa and @JohnnyGargano will determine a NEW #WWENXT Champion on #NXTSuperTuesday! pic.twitter.com/nesBHXEvFA— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 1, 2020
Legado Del Fantasma vs. Breezango and Isaiah Scott (Street Fight)
.@swerveconfident and NEW #WWENXT Tag Team Champs @MmmGorgeous & @WWEFandango battle @EscobarWWE, @joaquinwilde_ & @RaulMendozaWWE in a STREET FIGHT tomorrow night on NXT Super Tuesday!September 1, 2020
Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher
TOMORROW NIGHT on #NXTSuperTuesday at 8/7c on @USA_Network, @bronsonreedwwe will go one-on-one with Timothy Thatcher! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/hL49zn2nAt— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 1, 2020
Jon Moxley vs. Mark Sterling
.@The_MJF has one obstacle before #AEWALLOUT.
🛑 @SilverIntuition ESQ must step in the ring with @JonMoxley on #AEWDynamite this week to ensure MJF gets his title opportunity on Sept 5.
Will we have a match? Find out!https://t.co/h417vbFQL6 is available in select INTL markets pic.twitter.com/CnXTGMvVJ1— FITE (@FiteTV) August 31, 2020
Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela
This Wednesday on Dynamite - the #DemoGod @IAmJericho takes on the #Badboy @JANELABABY in singles action!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/xWnuvyY9q8— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 31, 2020
Santana & Ortiz vs. The Best Friends
The intensity has been at an all-time high amongst these two teams. Tomorrow on Dynamite, they are back in the AEW ring as @Santana_Proud & @Ortiz_Powerful face Best Friends @trentylocks & @SexyChuckieT!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/vNdDiHAe79— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 1, 2020
The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express vs. SCU and Private Party
With the winners facing each other at #AEWAllOut... what matchup would you rather see?
#PrivateParty vs #SCU— ((AEW))LetTheBeardPlay (@LetTheBeardPlay) August 31, 2020
OR#YoungBucks vs #JurassicExpress#AEW #AEWDynamite #ImWithAEW pic.twitter.com/RjUh7bQirJ
Thunder Rosa vs. TBA
#NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa to make her #AEWDynamite debut tomorrow night!
That's BIG! #AEW #ImWithAEW pic.twitter.com/PLwpqCNJ88— ((AEW))LetTheBeardPlay (@LetTheBeardPlay) September 1, 2020
