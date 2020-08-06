WWE NXT Announces Two Matches to Replace Injured Dexter Lumis

✖

The big ladder match at NXT TakeOver just got shaken up a bit, as NXT announced that due to injury Dexter Lumis won't be able to hold his place in the match to decide the North American Champion. Lumis has a more severe ankle injury than expected, and so his spot will have to be filled with someone new. To decide who gets the spot, NXT will hold two one on one matches between any superstars previously in the tournament who were not pinned or submitted, giving a few select stars a second chance.

"Unfortunately, due to injury, @DexterLumis has been removed from the #NorthAmericanTitle #LadderMatch.

Therefore, in two weeks on #WWENXT, there will be two one-on-one matches between the Superstars who were not pinned or submitted in their respective #TripleThreat Matches."

That means a few stars could be back in the running, though it's a shame that Lumis won't be able to compete. So far the Ladder Match had surprised with how many newer stars were in the mix as opposed to names we expected. Lumis, Bronson Reed, and Damian Priest were previously in the match, so we'll have to wait and see how else can secure their spot.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

A massive night is in store on the black-and-gold brand! Pat McAfee will be on hand following his heated exchange with Adam Cole last month. Elsewhere, Imperium will defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against The Undisputed ERA, NXT Champion Keith Lee takes on Cameron Grimes, Rhea Ripley battles Dakota Kai for the chance to challenge Io Shirai for the NXT Women's Title and another spot in the North American Title Ladder Match is up for grabs between Damian Priest, Oney Lorcan and the debuting Ridge Holland. Catch it all on USA Network tonight at 8/7 C!

Here's what's on deck tonight:

Keith Lee vs Cameron Grimes

Rhea Ripley vs Dakota Kai

Imperium vs Undisputed ERA

Damian Priest vs Oney Lorcan vs Ridge Holland

What have you thought of tonight's NXT? Let us know in the comments or as always by talking all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

