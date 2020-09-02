WWE NXT's Finn Balor and Adam Cole Tie in Crazy Championship Match

✖

After his big win at NXT TakeOver XXX, Karrion Kross unfortunately, had to relinquish his NXT Championship after injuring himself in the very match he won it in. He'll be back for it, but in the meantime, someone has to be Champion, and thus NXT created a 60 minute Iron Man Match between some of NXT's biggest stars. Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, and Adam Cole hit the ring ready to take that Championship Gold, or in Cole's case, take it back. The match was just as great as expected, but by the end of the match it was actually called a tie between Balor and Cole, so we won't see the NXT Champ crowned until next week.

It looked like Ciampa was firing on all cylinders right off the bat, as he hit Cole and Balor with heavy chops while Gargano just kind of waited on the outside until later in the match, picking his spot to attack, though Ciampa made him pay for that decision.

Ciampa would be a force for a minute but at one point Gargano would take over, and it was here that he focused on the arm of Cole, doing significant damage to the former NXT Champ. At that point, it was Balor's turn to get revenge, and he would go on a huge run until Gargano ended up getting him locked into the corner, focusing on Balor's chest and torso.

Adam Cole would then try and make a deal with Balor, but Balor didn't buy any of it, and would make him and Ciampa pay. Balor would then hit Cole with the Coup de Grace and that would be enough to pin him and get the first fall.

Cole would get retribution though, as he would get Gargano pinned and get his fall, and with Gargano getting the decision earlier it was Ciampa who was in need of a fall now.

Ciampa would finally get on the board though, and at that point, everyone was all tied up. At this point the match descended into chaos, as Ciampa would use the side of the ring to knock out Gargano and almost get the pin, but he couldn't quite keep him down long enough.

Ciampa was in the driver's seat with just over a minute left, and he went to work on Gargano, sending him to the mat. Ciampa then went to put him down for good when Balor capitalized and hit a Coup de Grace on Ciampa followed by a pin and a fall. Cole would then come out of nowhere and hit Balor, knocking him out long enough for a pin and a fall.

At this point it was a tie and that's when William Regal said the two would face off next week in a one fall match for the title next week.

You can find the official description of tonight's NXT below.

"NXT Super Tuesday is here and it figures to be one of the biggest nights in the history of the black-and-gold brand! Finn Bálor, Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano will clash in an unprecedented 60-minute 4-Way Iron Man Match for the vacant NXT Title. Elsewhere, new NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango join forces with Isaiah "Swerve" Scott to battle Legado del Fantasma in a Six-Man Street Fight, plus Bronson Reed takes on Timothy Thatcher and more. Catch it all tonight on USA Network at 8/7 C!"

Here's what is on deck for tonight's NXT:

Six Man Street Fight: Breezango and Isaiah Swerve Scott vs Legado del Fantasma

Bronson Reed vs Timothy Thatcher

60 Minute Iron Man Match: Finn Balor vs Tommaso Ciampa vs Adam Cole vs Johnny Gargano

