WWE NXT's Great American Bash Main Event Revealed

WWE NXT is gearing up for the Great American Bash, and now thanks to WWE taping two of the upcoming episodes we have a far better idea of what match-ups we'll be getting at the event. That includes spoilers on what looks to be the main event for the NXT Championship, so if you still want to be surprised, it's best to turn away now. According to the spoilers from PW Insider, NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated Duke Hudson in the first taped episode and was then approached by Cameron Grimes. Grimes challenged Breakker for the NXT Championship at Great American Bash, hitting him with a promo about benefiting from nepotism. It would seem that these two will now face each other for the Title on July 5th.

That wasn't all of the new developments though, as there was also a North American Championship match between Champion Carmelo Hayes and Tony D'Angelo. They would face each other during the second taped episode, and Santos Escobar would help Hayes beat D'Angelo with a pair of brass knuckles.

We also saw Roxanne Perez throw out the idea that she might want to team up with Cora Jade to go after Toxic Attraction's NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, but they were interrupted by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. You can find the entire rundowns for both episodes below.

Spoilers for June 14th episode:

The Creed Brothers retained the NXT men's tag team titles over Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

Fallon Henley beat Tiffany Stratton

Wes Lee defeated Xyon Quinn

The Dyad beat Javier Bernal & Dante Chen. Joe Gacy cut a promo afterwards.

There was an in-ring segment setting up an NXT North American championship match between Tony D'Angelo and Carmelo Hayes for the following week.

Bron Breakker defeated Duke Hudson.

Cameron Grimes challenged Breakker for the NXT men's championship at The Great American Bash on July 5. Grimes discussed how Bron has benefited from nepotism.

Giovanni Vinci (fka Fabian Aichner) won against Guru Raaj

Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes beat Two Dimes & Stacks

Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez were victorious against Toxic Attraction. The match appeared to end early due to an injury to Gigi Dolin. She made an appearance later in the taping and seemed okay.

Spoilers for June 21st episode:

Grayson Waller defeated Solo Sikoa

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter beat Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon

Wes Lee was in the ring talking about his ups and downs from the last couple months. Trick Williams interrupted him and they got into it verbally.

Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp picked up the win over Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde. There was a miscue between the latter group and Two Stacks & Dimes that led to the finish.

Cameron Grimes beat Edris Enofe.

Von Wagner defeated Brooks Jensen. Afterwards, Robert Stone & Sofia Cromwell "joined Von Wagner near the entrance stage."

Lash Legend lost against Alba Fyre by disqualification after using her bat.

There was a promo segment in the ring featuring Toxic Attraction, who were interrupted by Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade. Perez is open to the idea of cashing in her contract to go after the women's tag titles with Jade. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter then interrupted Perez & Jade, leading to a brawl.

Carmelo Hayes retained the NXT North American championship against Tony D'Angelo. The finish came after Santos Escobar slipped brass knuckles to Hayes.

NXT: Great American Bash will take place on July 5th.

Are you excited for Breakker's next challenger?

