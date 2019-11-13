Watch: Jordan Myles Angrily Announces He’s Quit WWE, Calls Company Racist

NXT Breakout Tournament winner Jordan Myles, now going by his independent wrestling name ACH once again, announced in a video on Twitter that he had quit the WWE. Myles made headlines several weeks back when he called out Triple H, Vince McMahon and the rest of the WWE management team over what he felt was a racially-insensitive design for his first shirt. WWE quickly released a statement saying they had collaborated with him on the shirt and that he had approved, which Myles denied. Things went quiet in the weeks that followed up until Wednesday afternoon’s video. Myles had not appeared on NXT television since September (where he challenged Adam Cole for the NXT Championship) and he hadn’t competed at an NXT live event since Sept. 21.

“As of today, I’d like to officially announce that I quit f—ing WWE. I am no longer employed, I refuse to work for racists… I f—ing quit. F— them. I hate that f—ing company and everything they f—ing stand for. All they ever did was hold our f—ing people back. I do this s— for the culture. I don’t need anyone’s f—ing permission to do what I want to do. Screw Jordan Myles, don’t ever call me by that slave name. Call me ACH and don’t forget the Super, b—! I quit!”

Myles followed that up with a Dragon Ball Super gif.

Here is a more PG version of my live announcement: I QUIT! pic.twitter.com/pbvuOWWhGi — Super A.C.H (@GoGoMyles) November 13, 2019

ACH (real name Albert Christian Hardie Jr.) had previously wrestled for Ring of Honor, New Japan and Impact wrestling before signing with WWE in February.

“THE WHOLE WWE SYSTEM IS FRAUD!” Myles tweeted at one point while calling out the company. “THEY CREATED THIS SYSTEM WHERE YOU CANT TRUST ANYONE, YOU GROW COLD, AND YOU GROW APART FROM WHAT YOU LOVE THE MOST! The fact that @HulkHogan is still employed after giving the locker room an apology for being caught says enough.”

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave his two cents on the original issue during his Hall of Fame podcast, saying Myles had mishandled the situation by airing out his frustrations on social media.

“Your business and your job is your business, with that company. It’s not for the world to come in. I don’t know when the last time someone on social media signed my check,” Booker said. “… They have no reason to be in my life from a busines aspect. And I’m venting a little bit right now because I’m a little hot about it because my name has been thrown in it. Something like this, if it does come up, it should be handled, and handled behind closed doors. Now I’ve had many racial issues I’ve dealt with in this business, and not a one of them have been on social media. I’ve never complained to social media about any racial situation I’ve been in. And I’ll tell you right now, anybody that knows me in this business, knows Booker T, they know exactly what I’ve gone through and how I’ve handled every situation There has never been a racial issue that has gone over my head or I’ve swept under the rug. Every time anyone has said anything racial to me, I’ve handled it.”