WWE NXT's Keith Lee Takes a Fireball to the Face from Karrion Kross and Scarlett

Up first on tonight's NXT was Karrion Kross as he took on Danny Burch, and Burch wasted no time once he got in the ring. He was all aggression, but unfortunately, Kross was too much to overcome, claiming the victory. That said, things really picked up when Keith Lee came out to the ring to address both Kross and Scarlett. It was there that he announced after pleading with William Regal he was able to secure a contract for a match against Kross at TakeOver, and he wouldn't touch him until then. Scarlett would come forward and sign the contract, but once Lee opened it, he instead got a fireball to the face, and he was quickly rushed out of the ring.

Lee got Kross to sign the contract after calling him a b**** and a punk a**, but on the way back with the contract, it seems Scarlett planted something else inside the folder.

That turned out to be an expose fireball, which exploded right in Lee's face. Medical personnel put wet towels over his eyes and took him out of the ring, and the next time we saw him he was heading away in an ambulance with a wet towel wrapped around his eyes.

Kross and Scarlett were quite happy with themselves, but injury aside, it looks like Lee will have his match with Kross at TakeOver, and he's going to want some revenge for this latest stunt.

"Karrion Kross will kick off NXT by taking on Danny Burch with NXT Champion Keith Lee likely watching closely. Elsewhere, Kushida, Cameron Grimes and a third Superstar will battle to qualify for a TakeOver XXX berth, two North American Title Ladder Match competitors square off when Damian Priest faces Bronson Reed, plus the Garganos invite the NXT Universe into their home. Catch it all tonight on USA Network at 8/7 C!"

Karrion Kross vs Danny Burch

TakeOver Triple Threat Qualifier: Kushida vs Cameron Grimes vs mystery opponent

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano address the NXT Universe

Damian Priest vs Bronson Reed

Santos Escobar vs Tyler Breeze

