WWE NXT Reveals LA Knight vs Dolph Ziggler NXT Title Match

Tonight’s WWE NXT kicked off with an episode of Miz TV, and after quite the introduction for himself, Miz then introduced the new NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler took the title after a Triple Threat match between himself, Bron Breakker, and Tommasso Ciampa, and he was all smiles tonight. Miz asked what it felt like being NXT Champion, and Ziggler said after 15 years of out hustling everyone else in the game, it felt right. He then welcomed Miz and Miz TV to NXT. The NXT chants started and then Miz talked about Breakker and that he would break things on Miz TV, but said it wasn’t going to happen.

Then a video showed Breakker walking into the Performance Center looking for Ziggler, and after not being able to find him, he finally found his SUV. Then security got in his face and got him to leave, and he sped off.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Robert Roode called Breakker a sore loser and said it was Breakker that agreed to the Triple Threat match in the first place. He also said he followed the rules, but we all know he didn’t.

Ziggler and Miz both laughed about having a lot of money, but then LA Knight came out to a huge reaction. Knight said “Dolph the last time I ran into you at Raw any given Tuesday you come down the door is open, and good on you man, you’re the NXT Champion. But if Bron Breakker can’t be here tonight to challenge for that title, then I don’t think I’m going to wait anymore, it’s going to be you and the one and only LA Kight.”

Ziggler then said he was a fighting Champion, and he only fights superstars, and then said maybe next time. Then Miz said Ziggler had a point and then complimented Knight on being one hell of a performer on the mic. Then Knight said “you’re right. I’m not a superstar. I’m a damn megastar. And what that means is that any day of the week I can take that title off of you. You come down here and say that this is your show right? Nah nah. This is who’s show? LA Knight’s show.”

Ziggler then said he only wrestles in the main event, and once you figure out where that is, you can find me. Then Miz said he will defend the NXT Championship in the main event tonight against LA Knight.

So it appears we will have a title match later tonight, and it should be epic.

What did you think of the promo battle? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!